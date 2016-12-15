BHOS hosts conference Renewable Energy Sources: Challenges and Perspectives

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ A scheduled session of ongoing seminar entitled “Renewable Energy Sources: Challenges and Prospects” was conducted at Baku Higher Oil School. Head of department of the Institute of Geography named after academician H.Aliyev of Azerbaijan National Academy of Science (ANAS), corresponding member of ANAS, Dr. Sci. in Physics and Mathematics Rauf Gardashov made a report on Solar Radiation Model and its Appliance followed by discussions and exchange of opinions on the issues highlighted in the report.

Report informs referring to the BHOS press service, BHOS Vice-Rector for Training, Science and International Relations Ramiz Humbatov, Dean of Lifelong learning department Rena Mustafayeva, Dean of Engineering Faculty Zafar Gurbanov, professors of Petroleum Engineering department Siyavush Azakov, Fuad Veliyev and Arif Mammadzade, and senior teacher of Chemical Engineering Faculty and Director of Training and Research Centre on Renewable Energy Engineering (REE) Sanan Eminov participated in the event. Among other participants were experts, research scientists and leading specialists in energy security, energy efficiency, geothermal energy, solar and wind energy, and solar technologies from SOCAR; Scientific-Research and Design Prospecting Power Engineering Institute of “Azerenergy” JSC; ANAS’ Institute of Radiation Problems, Institute of Geography, and Institute of Geology and Geophysics; Azalternativenerji LLC.; Agency for Alternative and Renewable Energy Sources; Academy of Public Administration under thePresident of the Azerbaijan Republic; Azerbaijan State Oil and Industrial University; Azerbaijan Technical University; and Azerbaijan State University of Economics.

The major objective of the regular seminar on Renewable Energy Sources: Challenges and Perspectives organized in close cooperation with the Training and Research Center on REE is to disseminate contemporary knowledge on renewable energy sources and ensure information exchange amongst specialists. Dr. Sci. in Physics and Mathematics of BHOS’ Petroleum Engineering Department Prof. Siyavush Azakov was appointed the scientific supervisor of the seminar. Programs of the seminar’s sessions are developed based on the topic proposals and titles of the presentations submitted by experts.

At the sessions, open discussions are held on the matters raised in the reports. The topics covered during the seminar include, but are not limited to, the legislative basis for the use of renewable energy resources; relevant global practice and appropriate technologies; economic, ecological, educational and social aspects of utilization of renewable energy resources in Azerbaijan and associated opportunities and challenges. Special attention at the seminar is focused on energy saving technologies.