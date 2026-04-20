Baku to host Study in Kazakhstan fair with over 20 universities

A major educational exhibition aimed at supporting young people in choosing their future educational path will be held in Baku on May 2, Report informs.

The event, organized by IZ Community, under the slogan "International education is now closer to home", is being held as part of the Study in Kazakhstan project.

"The exhibition is aimed at making study abroad opportunities more accessible for the youth of Azerbaijan. Students, university students, and parents will be able to receive detailed information on-site about scholarship programs, admission requirements, and future prospects," the organizers' press release states.

In order to ensure accessibility for all interested parties, admission to the exhibition is completely free and does not require prior registration. Visitors can freely attend the event and communicate directly with university representatives.

The event will bring together international universities and local lycées on one platform.

Along with the prestigious British Cardiff University in Kazakhstan, more than 20 leading higher education institutions of Kazakhstan will be represented (Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, L.N. Gumilyov Eurasian National University, Turan University, and others).

Leading lycées of Azerbaijan will also present their innovative educational programs and advantages. Local brands working in the fields of education, career, and personal development will introduce participants to their services.