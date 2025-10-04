Baku Higher Oil School leads in number of presidential scholars in Azerbaijan

For the sixth year in a row, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR has been the leader in the number of presidential scholars in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing BHOS.

A total of 36 out of 102 students who were awarded the presidential scholarship in accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, "On granting the Presidential Scholarship to students enrolled in higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the 2025-2026 academic year," are studying at the Baku Higher Oil School.

More than a third of the presidential scholars are BHOS students.

Of the BHOS Presidential Scholars, eleven are students of the Information Security Department, eight are students of the Chemical Engineering Department, two - the Business Administration Department, two - Computer Engineering Department, one - Computer Science Department, and 12 are students of the newly opened Finance Department.