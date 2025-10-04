Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games European Political Community Summit

    Baku Higher Oil School leads in number of presidential scholars in Azerbaijan

    Education and science
    • 04 October, 2025
    • 17:47
    Baku Higher Oil School leads in number of presidential scholars in Azerbaijan

    For the sixth year in a row, Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR has been the leader in the number of presidential scholars in Azerbaijan, Report informs, citing BHOS.

    A total of 36 out of 102 students who were awarded the presidential scholarship in accordance with the order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, "On granting the Presidential Scholarship to students enrolled in higher educational institutions of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the 2025-2026 academic year," are studying at the Baku Higher Oil School.

    More than a third of the presidential scholars are BHOS students.

    Of the BHOS Presidential Scholars, eleven are students of the Information Security Department, eight are students of the Chemical Engineering Department, two - the Business Administration Department, two - Computer Engineering Department, one - Computer Science Department, and 12 are students of the newly opened Finance Department.

    BHOS Azerbaijan presidential scholarship Ilham Aliyev
    Bakı Ali Neft Məktəbi 36 Prezident təqaüdçüsü ilə lider və ölkə rekordçusu olub
    Бакинская высшая школа нефти лидирует в стране по количеству Президентских стипендиатов

    Latest News

    18:00
    Photo

    Another Azerbaijani judoka wins gold medal at 3rd CIS Games

    Individual sports
    17:55

    Azerbaijan's car imports from Türkiye decline slightly

    Business
    17:47

    Baku Higher Oil School leads in number of presidential scholars in Azerbaijan

    Education and science
    17:35

    Global Sumud Flotilia activists arrive in Türkiye after Israeli detention

    Region
    17:26

    Azerbaijan's oil & gas sector generated over 835M manats in revenue in 1H25

    Energy
    17:19

    Climate Action Week concludes in Azerbaijan with global participation

    COP29
    17:01

    Azerbaijan's clothing imports from Türkiye drop 14% in nine months

    Business
    16:46

    Dozens of flights canceled at Netherlands' Schiphol airport due to storm

    Other countries
    16:27

    Türkiye praises Hamas response to Trump's peace plan

    Region
    All News Feed