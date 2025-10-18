Azerbaijani scientist appointed to senior position at Radford University

Azerbaijani academic Agida Manizade has been appointed assistant provost for Graduate Affairs at Radford University in Virginia, Report informs.

Radford University Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Bethany Usher stated that this appointment strengthens the university's student-centered model and success in graduate education. The university journal published a detailed article about the Azerbaijani academic's significant contributions to international education.

Agida Manizade received her bachelor's and master's degrees in mathematics from Baku State University, her master's degree in mathematics education from the College of William & Mary, and her PhD in mathematics education from the University of Virginia.

Since 2009, she has been a professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at Radford University. Manizade is also president of the Virginia Council of Teachers of Mathematics and editor-in-chief of the Virginia Mathematics Teacher magazine.

The academic's research areas include mathematics education, teaching methodology, online education, and educational assessment. She is the author of 27 scientific publications.