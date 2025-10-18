Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum
    Ilham Aliyev National Urban Forum

    Azerbaijani scientist appointed to senior position at Radford University

    Education and science
    • 18 October, 2025
    • 12:01
    Azerbaijani scientist appointed to senior position at Radford University

    Azerbaijani academic Agida Manizade has been appointed assistant provost for Graduate Affairs at Radford University in Virginia, Report informs.

    Radford University Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Bethany Usher stated that this appointment strengthens the university's student-centered model and success in graduate education. The university journal published a detailed article about the Azerbaijani academic's significant contributions to international education.

    Agida Manizade received her bachelor's and master's degrees in mathematics from Baku State University, her master's degree in mathematics education from the College of William & Mary, and her PhD in mathematics education from the University of Virginia.

    Since 2009, she has been a professor in the Department of Mathematics and Statistics at Radford University. Manizade is also president of the Virginia Council of Teachers of Mathematics and editor-in-chief of the Virginia Mathematics Teacher magazine.

    The academic's research areas include mathematics education, teaching methodology, online education, and educational assessment. She is the author of 27 scientific publications.

    Agida Manizade Azerbaijan Radford University
    Azərbaycanlı alim Radford Universitetində yüksək vəzifəyə təyin olunub
    Азербайджанский ученый назначена на высокую должность в Университете Радфорд

    Latest News

    12:10

    Ukrainian envoy congratulates Azerbaijan on Day of Restoration of Independence

    Foreign policy
    12:01

    Azerbaijani scientist appointed to senior position at Radford University

    Education and science
    11:44
    Photo

    Azerbaijani judokas claim three medals on first day of Grand Prix in Mexico

    Individual sports
    11:22
    Photo

    Louvre exhibits works by Azerbaijani artists

    Cultural policy
    11:14

    Azerbaijani oil price in global market falls by nearly $1

    Energy
    11:02

    Hikmat Hajiyev shares post about Mehriban Aliyeva's visit to Vatican

    Foreign policy
    10:56

    UN talks on Azerbaijan's efforts to combat climate change

    Foreign policy
    10:41

    Mobile consular services to be provided for Azerbaijani citizens in US

    Foreign policy
    10:32

    ADB ready to co-finance projects with Turkic Investment Fund

    Finance
    All News Feed