Azerbaijani envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students
Education and science
- 10 February, 2026
- 16:33
Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Astana, Agalar Atamoghlanov, has met with Azerbaijani students studying at universities in Kazakhstan, Report informs.
The meeting was held in an open dialogue format.
During the meeting, the students' studies and adaptation, opportunities for their academic and professional development, and prospects for youth participation in social and cultural projects were discussed.
The ambassador emphasized the importance of youth civic engagement and encouraged the students to represent Azerbaijan with dignity abroad.
Special attention was paid to the role of education in strengthening Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations, as well as expanding humanitarian and youth ties between the two countries.
