Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games

    Azerbaijani envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students

    Education and science
    • 10 February, 2026
    • 16:33
    Azerbaijani envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students

    Azerbaijan's Ambassador to Astana, Agalar Atamoghlanov, has met with Azerbaijani students studying at universities in Kazakhstan, Report informs.

    The meeting was held in an open dialogue format.

    During the meeting, the students' studies and adaptation, opportunities for their academic and professional development, and prospects for youth participation in social and cultural projects were discussed.

    The ambassador emphasized the importance of youth civic engagement and encouraged the students to represent Azerbaijan with dignity abroad.

    Special attention was paid to the role of education in strengthening Azerbaijani-Kazakh relations, as well as expanding humanitarian and youth ties between the two countries.

    Azerbaijan Kazakhstan Ambassador
    Photo
    Azərbaycanın Qazaxıstandakı səfiri azərbaycanlı tələbələrlə görüşüb
    Photo
    Посол Азербайджана в Казахстане встретился с азербайджанскими студентами

    Latest News

    16:51

    Azerbaijan's spending on auto imports from Türkiye falls by over 27%

    Business
    16:35
    Photo

    Central Bank of Azerbaijan hosts discussions of insurance sector development

    AIC
    16:33

    Azerbaijani envoy to Kazakhstan meets Azerbaijani students

    Education and science
    16:29

    JD Vance: US to continue efforts to strengthen Azerbaijan-Armenia peace

    Foreign policy
    16:26

    Allahshukur Pashazade invites Pope to Azerbaijan

    Other
    16:24
    Photo

    Protocol on digitalization, increasing freight traffic in Middle Corridor signed

    Infrastructure
    16:08

    Former Bulgarian envoy to Azerbaijan appointed as head of IGB gas pipeline operator

    Energy
    15:57

    Baghaei: Iranian defense minister's visit to Baku helps build trust

    Foreign policy
    15:55

    Ilham Aliyev appoints new minister of ecology and natural resources

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed