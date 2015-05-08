Azerbaijan-Vietnam Friendship Forum held at “ADA " University

Baku.8 May. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan-Vietnam Friendship Forum was held at “ADA " University, Report informs.

The delegation has visited the Alley of Honors to lay a wreath at the tomb of Azerbaijan`s national leader Heydar Aliyev and laid wreath on his grave.

They have also laid flowers to the tomb of the well-known scientist-ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva.

They visited Alley of Martyrs, laid flowers on the graves of heroic sons, who gave their lives for freedom and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Addressing the event Azerbaijan`s Minister of Education Mikayil Jabbarov spoke about Azerbaijani-Vietnamese relations.

Deputy chairman of the committee for external relations of the parliament of Vietnam Ngo Due Mankhin said that this forum is a historical event. He said there is a good potential for development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Vietnam.