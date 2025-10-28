Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in science and education
Education and science
- 28 October, 2025
- 11:59
On October 27, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, met with Ronen Krausz, Israel's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, the ministry told Report.
The meeting focused on cooperation and development prospects between Azerbaijan and Israel in the fields of science and education.
