    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss cooperation in science and education

    Education and science
    • 28 October, 2025
    • 11:59
    On October 27, Azerbaijan's Minister of Science and Education, Emin Amrullayev, met with Ronen Krausz, Israel's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, the ministry told Report.

    The meeting focused on cooperation and development prospects between Azerbaijan and Israel in the fields of science and education.

    Azərbaycan və İsrail arasında elm və təhsil sahəsində əməkdaşlıq müzakirə olunub
    Азербайджан и Израиль обсудили сотрудничество в сфере науки и образования

