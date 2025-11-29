Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ambassador: Number of Azerbaijani students in Malaysia may double

    Education and science
    • 29 November, 2025
    • 13:20
    Ambassador: Number of Azerbaijani students in Malaysia may double

    Next academic year, more than 100 Azerbaijani students will have the opportunity to pursue higher education in Malaysia, Ahad Kamrizamil Mohd Riza, Malaysia"s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, said at an exhibition in Baku highlighting educational opportunities in Malaysia.

    Report quotes the ambassador as saying that Azerbaijani applicants are already submitting applications for the 2026–2027 academic year:

    "Currently, more than 50 Azerbaijani students are studying at various public and private universities in Malaysia. This number reflects the total over the past three years. Next academic year, we expect this number to double."

