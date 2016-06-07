Akif Alizadeh: 'Over 60 places will be allocated for magistracy in Academy of Sciences'

Baku. 7 June. REPORT.AZ/ At the moment, ANAS (Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences) show interest in Masters. Accordingly, this year, more than 60 places will be allocated for the magistracy in ANAS.

Report informs, President of Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Akif Alizadeh said in an interview with reporters.

He also touched upon the initiative of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev on military service deferment for masters and doctorals: "We support this initiative, this creates the basis for education and training of personnel."