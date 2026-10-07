Sona Krajcova: Direct air connection between Baku and Bratislava to open new opportunities

Direct air connection between Baku and Bratislava will open new opportunities for the development of tourism, business ties, and cultural exchange between Azerbaijan and Slovakia, Counselor of the Embassy of Slovakia in Azerbaijan Sona Krajcova said at an event dedicated to the launch of the new air route, Report informs.

According to her, the new air route will become an important connecting link between the countries, which will allow expanding contacts between citizens, business representatives, and the tourism sector.

Direct flights between Bratislava and Baku will start operating from October 28.

As part of the event, presentations by Slovak tourism industry representatives took place. Participants were presented with the potential of various regions of the country, popular destinations and attractions, and opportunities for mountain recreation, visiting historical cities, thermal resorts, and wineries.

Special attention was paid to the tourism opportunities of Bratislava, the High Tatras, health and spa resorts, as well as gastronomic and wine tourism.