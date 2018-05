Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ 'Japan Tobacco International' (JTI) company has reduced sales price of some more brand cigarettes in the Azerbaijani market.

Report was told at the company, it refers to LD and Sobranie brands.

The company's 'LD Extra' brand cigarette decreased from 2,60 manats to 2,20 manats, 'Sobranie' from 4,30 manats to 3,30.