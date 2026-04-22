Azerbaijani President: Diversification of the economy is already a reality
Economy
- 22 April, 2026
- 21:44
"We tried in Azerbaijan hard in order to transform the country from being purely dependent on oil and gas into a country which can be proud of the process of diversification of our economy," said President Ilham Aliyev during his speech at the Azerbaijan-Latvia business forum, Report informs.
"If you look at the structure of our GDP, we see rapid growth during the last 4–5 years. The share of non-oil industry in our GDP grew from 50 to more than 70%, and it continues. So this means that diversification of the economy is already a reality," the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.
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