Azerbaijan increases gas exports to Türkiye by nearly 6%

In January-August 2025, Azerbaijan exported a total of 7.84 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas to Türkiye, a 5.6% increase compared to the same period in 2024, Report informs, citing the Energy Market Regulatory Authority of Türkiye (EPDK).

In August alone, Azerbaijan exported 1.05 bcm of gas to Türkiye, 1.4 times more than in August 2024, making Azerbaijan the second-largest gas supplier to Türkiye that month. Azerbaijani gas accounted for 20.89% of Türkiye's total imports. For comparison, in August last year, Azerbaijan exported 742.24 million cubic meters of gas to Türkiye.

In total, Turkey imported 37.55 bcm of natural gas from January to August, an 18.5% increase compared to the same period in 2024. In August, Türkiye's imports amounted to 4.021 bcm, up 3.3% year-on-year.

Of the total imports from January to August, 27.495 bcm (73.22%) were delivered via pipelines, and 10.058 bcm (26.78%) as liquefied natural gas (LNG). In August, 3.72 bcm (92.57%) came through pipelines, and 0.299 bcm (7.43%) as LNG.

Russia remained the top gas supplier to Türkiye in August with 1.84 bcm exported, down 19.3% from August 2024. Iran ranked third with 0.840 bcm, a 70.97% increase year-on-year.

Azerbaijan's gas is produced at the Shah Deniz field and transported to Türkiye via the South Caucasus Pipeline (Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum) and the Trans-Anatolian Natural Gas Pipeline (TANAP). Gas first reached the Turkish market via the Baku–Tbilisi–Erzurum pipeline in 2007, while commercial supplies through TANAP began on June 30, 2018.