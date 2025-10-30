Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory

    Economy
    • 30 October, 2025
    • 15:15
    Azerbaijan and Bulgaria will discuss ways to expand cooperation across various economic sectors at the seventh meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation (IGC), Report informs, citing Bulgarian media.

    The meeting will take place in Sofia on October 31, co-chaired by Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov and Bulgaria's Minister of Energy Zhecho Stankov.

    The commission is expected to define coordinated measures to strengthen business ties between the two countries in mutually beneficial areas.

    "The event will provide an opportunity for representatives from sectors such as agriculture, food production, pharmaceuticals, processing industries, food equipment manufacturing, and textiles to meet potential partners, exchange ideas, and establish direct contacts for mutually advantageous cooperation," the statement said.

    The main goal of the meeting is to enhance the economic resilience of companies and create favorable conditions for profitable deals and long-term partnerships.

    According to Bulgarian government sources, Bulgaria is interested in importing additional volumes of natural gas from Azerbaijan and supports the future expansion of the Southern Gas Corridor.

    "Bulgaria is also actively working on the development of the Vertical Gas Corridor, a strategic project for Southeastern, Central, and Eastern Europe. In addition, Bulgaria is a partner in the Green Energy Corridor project, which aims to utilize renewable energy resources from the Caspian region," the reports note.

    As part of the IGC meeting, a Bulgarian-Azerbaijani business forum featuring B2B meetings will be held to strengthen and develop bilateral trade and economic relations.

    Sofiyada Azərbaycan-Bolqarıstan Hökumətlərarası Komissiyasının iclası keçiriləcək
    В Софии пройдет заседание азербайджано-болгарской МПК

