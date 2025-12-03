Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Regional Economic Forum kicks off in Nakhchivan

    Economy
    • 03 December, 2025
    • 13:27
    The 2nd Azerbaijan–Türkiye Regional Economic Forum has opened in Nakhchivan, jointly organized by the Ministry of Economy of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (KOBIA), Report informs.

    The event brings together representatives of the public and private sectors from Nakhchivan, as well as Türkiye's Kars, Igdir, and Ardahan provinces. Participants are discussing opportunities to deepen economic cooperation and expand cross-border business ties.

    The forum's agenda includes presentations, panel discussions, and B2B meetings aimed at fostering new partnerships and promoting regional economic development.

    Naxçıvanda 2-ci Azərbaycan–Türkiyə Regional İqtisadi Forumu keçirilir
    В Нахчыване проходит II Азербайджано-турецкий региональный экономический форум

