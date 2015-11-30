 Top
    Wet snow predicted in mountainous areas of Azerbaijan

    In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy

    Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

    According to the information, on December 1 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy. Rain is expected in some places of Absheron peninsula in the morning and in the afternoon. South-west wind will blow.

    The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 7-10 at night, 13-17 in the daytime.

    In Azerbajani regions the weather will be rainy some places, wet snow possible in mountainous areas. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

    The temperature will be 2-7 C at night, 10-15 C in the daytime, in the mountains -2-3 C at night, 4-9 C in the daytime.

