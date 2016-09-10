Weather will be rainless in Baku on Sunday

Baku. 10 September. REPORT.AZ/ The weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on Sunday, September 11.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, north-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in afternoon.

The temperature will be 19-22 C at night, 25-29 C in the daytime, in Baku 20-22 C at night, 25-27 C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions lightning and rain is expected at night. It will intensify in some places, hail is expected in mountainous areas.

The western wind will be 5-10 m / s, and intensify occasionally in some places. The temperature will be 15-20 C at night, 24-29 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 8-13 C at night, 15-20 C in the daytime.