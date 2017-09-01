Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 1 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for September 2 announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on September 2, fog will be observed on some places at night and in the morning. Moderate north wind will blow.

The temperature will be 22-25 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 30-35 in daytime, 23-25 in Baku at night and 32-34 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 45-50% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-28 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

The temperature will be 19-24 degrees of heat at night, 33-38 in daytime, 13-18 on mountains at night, 23-28 in daytime.