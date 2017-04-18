Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to report, on April 18, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. Mist, drizzle will be observed on some places in the morning, intermittent rain is expected in the evening. Mild south-west wind will be followed by occasionally intensifying north-west wind in the second half of the day.

The temperature will be +8°C -+12°C in Absheron peninsula at night, +20°C-+25°C in daytime, +9°C -+11°C in Baku at night, +22°C-+24°C in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night and 60-70% in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, contrasting change of atmospheric pressure in Absheron peninsula on April 19, Khazri wind following occasionally intensifying Gilavar, will be unfavorable for weather-sensitive people. However, weak and mild hesitations of meteorological factors on April 20 is favorable.

Lightning, intermittent rain and fog is expected on some places in Azerbaijani regions. Intensifying on some places predicted. West wind will intensify on some places.

The temperature will be +7°C -+12°C at night, +18°C -+23°C in daytime, 2-7 degrees of heat on the mountains at night, 8-13 in daytime.

The MENR warns that the weather will be unstable for a short time on some places of the region on April 19, lightning and intermittent rain and intensifying is expected on some places, hail is predicted. West wind will intensify on some places. Rivers water level is predicted to rise.