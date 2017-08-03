Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 4. Short-term rain predicted on some places of the peninsula tomorrow. North wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be 23-26 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 33-38 in the daytime, 24-26 in Baku at night, 35-37 in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 758 mm Hg. Relative humidity will make 70-75% at night and 40-45% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 25-26 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 26-27 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 27-28 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. East wind will occasionally intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 21-26 degrees of heat at night, 35-40 in the daytime, 15-20 on mountains at night, 27-32 in the afternoon.