Trump talks about how he gave Putin 'master class' on conflict resolution
Foreign policy
- 21 January, 2026
- 20:22
US President Donald Trump stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin contacted him after the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.
As Report informs, he said this during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"President Putin called me and said he couldn't believe that I managed to resolve this conflict. It had been going on for 35 years, and I solved it in one day. He noted that he had tried to resolve it for ten years, but unsuccessfully," Trump stated.
According to the US President, during their conversation, he advised the Russian leader to focus on resolving the conflict in Ukraine: "I told him: do a favor, focus on ending your war, and don't worry about this issue."
