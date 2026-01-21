Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Trump talks about how he gave Putin 'master class' on conflict resolution

    Foreign policy
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 20:22
    Trump talks about how he gave Putin 'master class' on conflict resolution

    US President Donald Trump stated that Russian President Vladimir Putin contacted him after the resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan conflict.

    As Report informs, he said this during his speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

    "President Putin called me and said he couldn't believe that I managed to resolve this conflict. It had been going on for 35 years, and I solved it in one day. He noted that he had tried to resolve it for ten years, but unsuccessfully," Trump stated.

    According to the US President, during their conversation, he advised the Russian leader to focus on resolving the conflict in Ukraine: "I told him: do a favor, focus on ending your war, and don't worry about this issue."

    Donald Trump Vladimir Putin World Economic Forum - 2026
    Tramp Putinə münaqişələrin həlli üzrə necə "master-klass" keçdiyini danışıb
    Трамп рассказал, как показал Путину "мастер-класс" по урегулированию конфликтов

    Latest News

    20:56

    Strategic Working Group for Azerbaijan-US Strategic Partnership Charter holds 2nd meeting

    Foreign policy
    20:51
    Photo

    Karabakh University and Istanbul Technical University ink MoU

    Education and science
    20:45

    Trump: US won't use force to seize Greenland

    Other countries
    20:41

    Trump says US will remember Europe's refusal on Greenland issue

    Other countries
    20:27
    Video

    AnewZ prepares documentary film on Libya

    Media
    20:22

    Trump talks about how he gave Putin 'master class' on conflict resolution

    Foreign policy
    20:15

    Moody's forecasts slowdown in inflation in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    20:10

    Trump: Venezuela will earn more in half a year than in last 20 years

    Other countries
    20:01

    Azerbaijan increases non-oil-gas exports to Russia

    Business
    All News Feed