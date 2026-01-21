Trump: Venezuela will earn more in half a year than in last 20 years
US President Donald Trump stated that in the near future Venezuela will earn more money than in the previous 20 years.
As Report informs, he announced this at the World Economic Forum in Davos.
"In the next six months, Venezuela will earn more money than in the last 20 years," said Trump.
He also noted that under his leadership, natural gas production in the country reached record levels, and oil production increased by 730,000 barrels per day. Additionally, Trump stated that last week the US received 50 million barrels of oil from Venezuela alone.
