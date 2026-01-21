Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 World Economic Forum - 2026 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Strategic Working Group for Azerbaijan-US Strategic Partnership Charter holds 2nd meeting

    Foreign policy
    • 21 January, 2026
    • 20:56
    Strategic Working Group for Azerbaijan-US Strategic Partnership Charter holds 2nd meeting

    The second meeting of the Strategic Working Group on the preparation of the Strategic Partnership Charter between Azerbaijan and the United States has been held.

    Report informs with refernce to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan.

    The meeting took place online under the leadership of Deputy Foreign Minister Elnur Mammadov and Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Sonata Coulter.

    During the meeting, in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding on the preparation of the Strategic Partnership Charter signed between Azerbaijan and the USA during the Washington Peace Summit last August, an exchange of views was held on the development of strategic partnership in areas such as energy, trade, regional connections including transit, economic investment, defense and security, counter-terrorism, as well as artificial intelligence and digital infrastructure.

    Discussions continued on the text of the document with the aim of finalizing the Strategic Partnership Charter.

    US-Azerbaijan Strategic Partnership Charter Sonata Coulter Elnur Mammadov
    Azərbaycan-ABŞ Strateji Tərəfdaşlıq Xartiyasının hazırlanması üzrə Strateji İşçi Qrupunun ikinci iclası olub
    Азербайджан и США провели второе заседание Стратегической рабочей группы по ХСП

    Latest News

    20:56

    Strategic Working Group for Azerbaijan-US Strategic Partnership Charter holds 2nd meeting

    Foreign policy
    20:51
    Photo

    Karabakh University and Istanbul Technical University ink MoU

    Education and science
    20:45

    Trump: US won't use force to seize Greenland

    Other countries
    20:41

    Trump says US will remember Europe's refusal on Greenland issue

    Other countries
    20:27
    Video

    AnewZ prepares documentary film on Libya

    Media
    20:22

    Trump talks about how he gave Putin 'master class' on conflict resolution

    Foreign policy
    20:15

    Moody's forecasts slowdown in inflation in Azerbaijan

    Finance
    20:10

    Trump: Venezuela will earn more in half a year than in last 20 years

    Other countries
    20:01

    Azerbaijan increases non-oil-gas exports to Russia

    Business
    All News Feed