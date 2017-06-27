Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on June 28, the weather will be changeable cloudy in Baku and Absheron peninsula, mainly rainless.

South wind will be replaced with mild north-west wind in the evening.

The temperature will be 20-23˚C in Absheron peninsula at night, 29-34˚C in the afternoon, 20-22˚C in Baku at night and 32-34˚C in the afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will be 757mm Hg, relative humidity will be 70-80% at night and 45-55% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 21-22 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 22-23 C in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 24-25 C in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

Tomorrow, weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijani regions. However, lightning and rain are expected in some northern and western regions at evening and night.

The temperature will be 19-24˚C at night, 33-38˚C in the daytime, 12-17˚C on the mountains at night, 22-27˚C in the afternoon.