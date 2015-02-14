Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for Sunday announced

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for February 15 was announced.

Report was told by the National Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources the weather in Azerbaijan is expected to be variable cloudy, mainly dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The north wind will blow.

The air temperature will be +2+4°C at night, +6+9°C in the daytime.

Short term rain is expected in some places, snow will fall in mountains. In the daytime rainfall in some areas will cease. West wind is expected. The air temperature will be 0+5°C at night, +6+10°C in the daytime, 0-5°C in mountains at night and 0+5°C in the daytime.