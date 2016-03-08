Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for March 9 announced

Baku. 8 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, in Baku and Absheron peninsula the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

It will be foggy in some places, mild south wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-7 degrees at night, 10-15 C in the daytime, in Baku 5-7 C at night, 13-15 C in the daytime.

On March 9, the weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijani regions, it will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. Drizzle in the eastern regions is predicted.

East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 5-10 C at night, 15-20 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime.