Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for February 25 announced

Baku. 24 February. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for February 25 in Azerbaijan was announced. Report was told by the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources that the variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and especially dry weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula. The drizzle is likely to be towards the night. The north-east wind will blow. The air temperature will be 0+2°C at night and +5+7°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, the dry weather is expected. The fog is likely to be in some places at night and in the noon. The drizzle is also likely to be in the morning and evening. East wind will blow.

The air temperature will be -2+3°C and at night and +8+13°C in the daytime, -3-8°C at night and -3+8°C in the noon in mountains.