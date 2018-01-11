Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced

Baku. 11 January. REPORT.AZ/ The weather forecast for January 12 in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the weather condition in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeably cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. Fog and mist predicted in some places at night and in the morning.

Moderate south-west wind will blow and will be replaced by north-west wind in the afternoon.

Temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 1-3 C at night, 5-9 C in afternoon, in Baku 1-3 C at night, 6-8 C in afternoon.

Atmospheric pressure will be 763 mm mercury column, relative humidity will be 70-80%.

As for Azerbaijani regions, the weather will be mainly rainless on January 12. However, it will be rainy in some places, snow predicted in mountains. Fog will be observed at times. The western wind will blow and intensify in some places.

Temperature will fluctuate between -1 degrees of frost to +4 C at night, 6-11 C in daytime, in mountains -7-12 C of frost at night, -3+2 C in daytime.