Weather forecast for March 16 in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 15 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to information, on March 16 in Baku and Absheron peninsula, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy. Rain predicted at evening. South wind will be followed by north-west wind.

The temperature on the peninsula will be +3+6 C at night, +9+14 C in daytime, in Baku +3+5 C at night, +11+13 C in daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will be 760 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 85-95% at night, 60-70% in daytime.

Rain predicted in Azerbaijan's regions. It will be intensive in some regions. Snow is expected in mountainous areas

It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify occasionally in daytime. Temperature will be 2-7 C at night, 11-16 C in the daytime, in the mountains 2-3 C at night, 4-9 C in daytime.