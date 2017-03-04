Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 4 March. REPORT. AZ/ Weather forecast for March 5 in Azerbaijan announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources.

According to the information, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy and occasionally gloomy. Drizzle predicted in some places at night and in the morning. North-west wind will intensify occasionally.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be +4+6° C at night, +7+11° C in the daytime, in Baku +4+6° C at night, +8+11° C in daytime. Atmospheric pressure will raise from 762 mm Hg, to 773 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

As for the Azerbaijani regions tomorrow, rain expected in some areas, snow may fall in mountainous regions. It will be intensive in some places. Fog predicted at times. West wind will blow and intensify in some areas.

The temperature will be +1+5° C at night, +5+10° C in daytime, in the mountains -2+3° C at night, +3+6° C in daytime.

According to medical-meteorological prognosis, mild spring weather in Absheron peninsula until March 3 is favorable for weather-sensitive people.