Weather forecast for holidays in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 30 December. REPORT. AZ/ Weather forecast for the holidays in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, on December 31, weather in the Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

However, drizzly rain is expected in some places in the evening. Mild north-west wind will be replaced by south-west wind.

The temperature on Absheron peninsula will be 3-6 C at night, 6-9 C in the daytime, in Baku 4-6 C at night, 7-9 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure higher than normal will be reduced from 768 mm mercury column 764 mm mercury column. Relative humidity will be 75-85% at night, 60-65% in afternoon.

On January 1, 2017, on the peninsula and capital the weaher will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless. However, rain in some places at night and in the morning, fog is predicted.

North-west wind will be replaced by south-west wind.

The temperature will be 2-4 C at night, 6-8 C in the daytime.

On January 2, the weather will be partly cloudy and dry. The morning will be foggy in some places. South wind will blow. The temperature will be 1-3 at night, 5-8 C in the daytime are expected.

On December 31, northern and eastern regions of the country will be rainy, snow is expected in mountainous regions. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be from -2 C to 3 C at night, 6-11 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 2-7 C in daytime.

On January 1, 2017, in some places at night and in the morning rain and snow in mountainous regions is predicted, weather will be mainly rainless in the daytime. It will be foggy in some places. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be -1+4 C at night, 5-10 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 0-5 C in the daytime.

On January 2, the weather will be mainly rainless in the regions. It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. Western wind will blow.

The temperature will be 0-4 C at night, 6-11 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 2-7 C in the daytime.