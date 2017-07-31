Weather forecast for August in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 31 July. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for August in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, average monthly temperature is expected to be near climate norm, but it will be slightly higher in some places. Monthly precipitation will be close to normal, less in some places.

In Baku and Absheron peninsula, average monthly temperature is expected to be 26+29°C (+22+27°C at nights, +31+36°C in the afternoons, +38+40°C on some days) which is close to norm and slightly higher. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm, less on some places (6-8 mm).

In Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic average monthly temperature is expected within +27+30 degrees Celsius (+20+25 degrees at night, +33+38 degrees in the daytime, +40+43 degrees of heat on some days), which is close to the climate norm and slightly higher.

The average monthly precipitation will be close to the climate norm, less on some places (6-10 mm).

In Upper Karabakh: Khankendi, Shusha, Khojaly, Khojavand, Gubadli, Zangilan, Lachin, Kalbajar, Dashkasan and Gadabay regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +20+24°C (+15+20°C at nights, 22-27°C in the afternoons, +30+33°C on some days,) which is close to climate norm and slightly higher.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm, less on some places (32-55 mm).

In Gazakh, Ganja, Goranboy, Tartar, Aghdam, Fizuli, Jabrail regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +25+29°C (+20+25°C at nights, +31+36°C in the afternoons, +38-+40°C on some days) which is close to and slightly higher than climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm, less on some places (15-20 mm).

In Balakan, Zagatala, Gakh, Sheki, Oghuz, Gabala, Ismayilli, Agshu, Shamakhi, Khizi, Siyazan, Shabran, Guba, Gusar, Khachmaz regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +25+28°C (+19+24°C at nights, +28+33°C in the afternoons, some days +36+38°C) which is close to the climate norm and slightly higher.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm and a little bit less than the norm in some areas (norm 13-116 mm).

In Central Lowlands: Mingachevir, Yevlakh, Goychay, Agdash, Kurdamir, Imishli, Agjabedi, Beylagan, Sabirabad, Bilasuvar, Saatli, Shirvan, Hajigabul, Salyan, Neftchala regions, average monthly temperature is expected to be +27+30°C (+22+27°C at nights, +32+37°C in the afternoons, some days +39+42°C) which is close slightly higher than climate norm.

Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm, less on some places (6-22 mm).

In Masalli, Yardimli, Lerik, Lankaran, Astara regions average monthly temperature is expected to be +24+27°C (+20+25C at nights, +30+35 C in the afternoons, some days +38C) which is close to norm and slightly higher. Monthly precipitation is expected to be close to norm and less on some places (13-83 mm).