Weather forecast for 16 August in Azerbaijan announced

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for August 16 in Azerbaijan was announced. Hydro-metrological forecasting Bureau of the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources said to Report that variable cloudy weather is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 16. A little fog is likely to be in some places in the morning. Mild south-east wind will be replaced with north-west wind in the evening. Air temperature will be +23+26°C at night and +32+37°C in the daytime in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

In Azerbaijani regions, dry weather is expected. Mild east wind will blow. Air temperature will be +20+25°C at night and +35+40°C in the daytime; +15+20°C at night and +27+32°C in the daytime in mountains.