Vice-President of Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva met with Director of European Office of UN Environment Programme

Baku. 4 December. REPORT.AZ/ Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, founder and head of the Public Association IDEA Leyla Aliyeva met with the Director of the Regional Office of the UN Environment Jan Dusik in Geneva, Report informs referring to the official website of the Fund.

At the meeting, Leyla Aliyeva spoke about the projects towards the protection of nature and the environment, implemented by the Public Association IDEA in Azerbaijan and its regions.

Stressing the existence of similarities in many areas between the activities of IDEA and UNEP's mandate, Leyla Aliyeva has proposed the implementation of joint projects (with the participation of the two organizations) aimed at addressing the pressing environmental problems. Leyla Aliyeva also expressed interest in the cycle of conferences "Green Week", successfully carried out in 2012 in Azerbaijan co-organized by IDEA and UNEP, as well as continue in the future other events of this type.

Jan Dusik reported about the nearest acquaintance with the activity of IDEA, the attention to the implementation of projects of this association. He expressed his willingness of UNEP to the continued support of IDEA in environmental issues and cooperation in this field.

The sides discussed issues of bilateral memorandums of understanding between UNEP and IDEA to continue cooperation at a higher level.