Unstable weather will continue till March 31 in Azerbaijan - FORECAST

Baku. 30 March. REPORT.AZ/ Unstable weather will continue up to March 31 in Azerbaijan.

Director of the Bureau of Hydrometeorological Forecasts of the Department of National Hydrometeorology of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Gulshad Mammadova told Report that north-west wind will blow today in the country.

According to her, the strong wind is expected to gradually cease from March 31 daytime: “Tomorrow moderate north-east wind is expected in Azerbaijan”.

She added that on March 30-31 air temperature will drop by 5-10 degrees: “Today, the weather will be changeable cloudy occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless in Baku. Temperature will begin to rise relatively by tomorrow noon”.

Mammadova noted that the weather will be stable on April 1.