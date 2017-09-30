Unstable weather, rain, sleet and snow predicted in Azerbaijan - WARNING

Baku. 30 September. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy in Baku and Absheron peninsula on October 1. Rain predicted on some places in morning and evening. Mild north-west wind will occasionally intensify in daytime.

The temperature will be 13-15 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 16-19 in daytime, 13-15 in Baku at night and 16-18 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will rise to 764 mm Hg from 761. Relative humidity will be 70-80%.

The MENR warns, intermittent rain is expected in Baku and Absheron peninsula from October 2 to 4 daytime. Torrential rain predicted on some places.

North-west wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

The weather will be mainly rainless in Azerbaijan's regions. Lightning and intermittent rain will be observed on some places. Torrential rain, hail predicted on some places. West wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

The temperature will be 10-14 degrees of heat at night, 15-19 in daytime, 2-6 on mountains at night and 6-10 in daytime.

The Ministry warns that unstable weather, lightning and intermittent rain expected in the country from October 2 second half of the day to October 5. Torrential rain, hail predicted on some places. Sleet, snow will be observed on high mountainous areas. West wind will intensify on some places. River level will rise.