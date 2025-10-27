UNEP presents draft study on Caspian Sea shallowing to Azerbaijan

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) has presented a preliminary draft of its study on the causes of shallowing in the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan, according to Presidential Envoy on Climate Issues Mukhtar Babayev, Report informs.

Speaking on AzTV's "Həftə" (Week) program, Babayev said that UNEP was asked to investigate the reasons behind the declining water levels in the Caspian Sea.

"The initial draft has been submitted to us. The main reason identified is the decrease in river inflow," Babayev noted. "Other factors such as global warming and uneven precipitation distribution also play a role, but the primary cause remains reduced river discharge into the sea."

He added that Azerbaijan is calling on Caspian littoral states and international organizations to engage in open dialogue on addressing the issue of the sea's shallowing.