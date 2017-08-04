US scientist tells about contribution of cats and dogs to global warming

Baku. 4 August. REPORT.AZ/ U.S. scientist Gregory Okin from the University of California in Los Angeles is confident that dogs and cats have as much impact on the climate of our planet as humans.

He has calculated that pets in the United States, approximately 163 million cats and dogs, eat as much as 1/5 of the entire population of the country, and the huge amount of electric power and water is spent on the production of meat and special food.

According to his estimates, approximately 64 million tons of carbon are annually produced which is comparable with the waste of about 13 million cars.

He has published his research in the PLoS One journal, clarifying that he does not call on owners of pets to get rid of them or put them on a vegetarian diet; he just wants to draw attention to this issue.