Weather to get warmer on December,24

Baku. 23 December. REPORT.AZ/The weather forecast for December 24 in Azerbaijan was announced. The chief hydrologist of the Hydrometeorological Forecasting Bureau of National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Asif Verdiyev said to Report that the weather is expected to be variable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly dry. South-west wind will blow, intensify occasionally and be replaced with north-west wind. The air temperature will be +4+6°C at night, +8+11°C in the daytime.

In Azerbaijani regions, the dry weather is expected to be, fog is forecasted in some areas at night and in the morning, drizzle is likely to be in eastern regions. The windy weather is expected in regions. West wind will intensify occasionally in some areas. The air temperature in low-lying lands will be 0+5°C at night, +7+12°C in the daytime, -3-8°C at night and -1+6°C in the daytime in mountains.

He also noted thatunstable weather conditions are expected to get warmer tomorrow.

According to medical-meteorological forecast, changeable weather conditions, fluctuation of atmospheric pressure, replacement of khazri and gilavar winds are unsuitable for sensitive people till December 25, in Absheron peninsula.