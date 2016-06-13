Tomorrow air temperature will reach 32 C

Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, mild south wind will blow in.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 15-18C at night, 25-29 C in the daytime, in Baku 16-18 C at night, 27-29 C in the daytime.

The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. However, lightning and short-term rain is expected in some mountainous regions in the evening and at night.

The temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 8-13 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime.