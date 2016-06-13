 Top
    Close photo mode

    Tomorrow air temperature will reach 32 C

    Lightning and rain are expected in some mountainous areas

    Baku. 13 June. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, in Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of theMinistry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, mild south wind will blow in.

    Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 15-18C at night, 25-29 C in the daytime, in Baku 16-18 C at night, 27-29 C in the daytime.

    The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. However, lightning and short-term rain is expected in some mountainous regions in the evening and at night.

    The temperature will be 13-18 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 8-13 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi