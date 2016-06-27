 Top
    Tomorrow temperature will rise to 38°C in Azerbaijan

    33-35°C will be observed in Baku

    Baku. 27 June. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow weather mainly will be rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula.

    Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources,mild south-east wind will blow.

    Temperature will be 20-24°C at night, 30-35°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, 22-24°C at night, 33-35°C in the daytime in Baku.

    On June 28, weather mainly will be rainless in Azerbaijani regions. East wind will blow.

    Temperature will be 20-25°C at night, 33-38°C in the daytime as well as 14-19°C at night, 24-29°C in the daytime in the mountains.  

