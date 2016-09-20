Temperature will reach 32 degrees in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, the weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report informs referring to the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, short-term rain is expected in some places in the morning.

Mild south-west will blow.

The temperature will be 18-21 C at night, 25-30 C in daytime, in Baku 18-20 C at night, 27-29 C in the daytime.

The atmospheric pressure will down from to 760 mm Hg column to 754 mm Hg. Relative humidity will be 70-75% at night, 55-60% in the afternoon.

On September 21, in the country's regions, the weather will be mainly rainless. The morning fog in some places. However, in some northern and western regions in the evening lightning and intermittent rain is expected.

South-west wind will blow and intensify in some places.

The temperature will be 14-19 C at night, 27-32 C in the daytime, in mountainous areas 9-14 C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime.