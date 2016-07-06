Tomorrow temperature will be 32 degrees in Baku

Baku. 6 July. REPORT.AZ/ In Baku and Absheron peninsula, tomorrow weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, intermittent rain predicted in some places of the peninsula in the daytime. North-west wind will be replaced by south-east wind in the daytime.

The temperature will be 20-24°C at night, 28-33°C in the daytime in Absheron peninsula, 20-22°C at night, 30-32°C in the daytime in Baku.

On July 7, lightning and intermittent rain is expected some regions of Azerbaijan. Torrential rain, hail is predicted. The weather will be mainly rainless in the second half of the day. West wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25°C at night, 32-37°C in the daytime as well as 12-17°C at night, 20-25°C in the daytime in the mountains.

According to medical-meteorological forecasts, weak fluctuation of meteorological factors in Absheron peninsula on July 7 is favorable for weather-sensitive people.