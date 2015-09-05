 Top
    Tomorrow 37 degrees of heat predicted in Azerbaijan

    Rainless weather is expected in Azerbaijani regions

    Baku. 5 September. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow 35 degrees of heat predicted  in Baku,  Report was told in the Hydrological Bureau of the Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, on September 6 the weather will be dry in Baku and Absheron peninsula. Southeast wind will blow.

    The temperature in the Absheron peninsula at night +20+24 °C and +30+35 °C in the daytime, +21+23°C at night, +33+35 °C in the daytime in Baku.

    The weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions tomorrow. However, in some mountainous regions in the evening and at night, lightning and intermittent rain is expected. East wind will blow.

    The temperature will be +19+24°C at night, +32+37°C in the daytime, in the mountains +13+18°C at night and +24+29 C in the daytime.

