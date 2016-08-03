Temperature will reach 39 C tomorrow in Azerbaijan

Baku. 3 August. REPORT.AZ/ Tomorrow, the weather in Baku and Absheron peninsula will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy and mainly rainless.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, north wind will be followed by south-east wind.

Temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 22-25 C at night, 31-36 C in the daytime, in Baku 23-25 C at night, 33-35 C in the daytime.

Weather will be mainly dry in Azerbaijan's regions. However, lightning and intermittent rain is expected in some mountainous regions in the daytime. East wind will blow.

The temperature will be 20-25C at night, 34-39 C in the daytime, in the mountains 10-15C at night, 16-21 C in the daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will be 758 mm Hg, relative humidity 60-70 % at night and 45-55 % in the daytime.

Temperature of sea water at Absheron beaches, Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, Zagulba will be 22-23 C, as well as at Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan - 23-24 C, at Turkan, Hovsan, Shikh, Sahil - 25-26 C.