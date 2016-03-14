Temperature will drop in Azerbaijan, rain is expected

Baku. 14 March. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast for tomorrow in Azerbaijan was announced.

Report was told in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources. According to the information, in Baku and Absheron peninsula tomorrow will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning, rain is expected. In some places will be intense and lightning will strike.

Strong north-west wind will blow.

The temperature on the Absheron peninsula will be 5-7at night, 7-9 in the afternoon, in Baku 5-7 at night, 7-9 C in the daytime.

Rain is expected in the regions of Azerbaijan on March 15. In the mountains sleet and snow is predicted. It will intensify in some places, lightning will strike. The temperature will be 3-8 C at night, 8-13 C in the daytime, in the mountains 0-5 C at night, 1-6 C in the daytime.