Ecology Ministry: Air temperature drops in Azerbaijan

Baku. 25 August. REPORT.AZ/ Weather forecast in Azerbaijan for tomorrow was announced.

Report was informed in the National Hydrometeorology Department of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, weather will be changeable cloudy, occasionally gloomy, mainly rainless in Baku and Absheron peninsula on August 26.

Short-term rain will be observed on some places of the peninsula in the morning. Mild north-western wind will intensify occasionally.

The temperature will be 21-24 degrees of heat in Absheron peninsula at night, 28-33 in daytime, 22-24 in Baku at night and 31-33 in daytime.

Atmospheric pressure will make 761 mm Hg, within norm. Relative humidity will be 65-75% at night and 45-55% in afternoon.

On Absheron beaches the temperature of sea water is expected to be 24-25 degrees in Sumgayit, Novkhani, Pirshaghi, Nardaran, Bilgah, 25-26 in Zagulba, Buzovna, Mardakan, Shuvalan, 26-27 in Turkan, Hovsan, Sahil and Shikh.

According to the medical-meteorological forecast, however, continuous mild Khazri wind and temperature close to the climate normal in the Absheron peninsula till August 28 is a positive factor, high relative humidity at some hours of the day may cause anxiety in meteorological people.

The weather will be rainless in most Azerbaijani regions tomorrow. Lightning, intermittent rain predicted on some northern and eastern regions. The western wind will occasionally intensify on some places.

Temperature will be 18-23 degrees of heat at night, 32-37 in daytime, 13-18 on mountains at night, 23-28 in daytime.