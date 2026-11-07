Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory November 8 – Victory Day

    Strong wind expected in Baku on Sunday – Warning

    Ecology
    • 07 November, 2026
    • 17:21
    Strong wind expected in Baku on Sunday – Warning

    Strong wind is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, as well as in some districts of Azerbaijan, on November 8-9.

    According to Report, the National Hydrometeorological Service has issued yellow and orange weather warnings in this regard.

    Under the orange warning, westerly winds of 20.8-28.4 m/s are expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, Mingachevir, Naftalan, Neftchala, Hajigabul, Gobustan, Gusar, Khizi, Goranboy, Dashkasan and Aghstafa.

    Under the yellow warning, wind gusts of 13.9-20.7 m/s are expected in Kalbajar, Lachin, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Guba, Khachmaz, Shabran, Siyazan, Shamakhi, Salyan, Gabala, Ismayilli, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Lerik, Yardimli, Gazakh, Tovuz, Shamkir, Ganja, Samukh, Goygol, Gadabay, Shirvan, Yevlakh, Tartar, Aghdam and Barda.

    National Hydrometeorology Service strong wind
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