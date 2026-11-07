Strong wind expected in Baku on Sunday – Warning

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Strong wind is expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, as well as in some districts of Azerbaijan, on November 8-9.

According to Report, the National Hydrometeorological Service has issued yellow and orange weather warnings in this regard.

Under the orange warning, westerly winds of 20.8-28.4 m/s are expected in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, Mingachevir, Naftalan, Neftchala, Hajigabul, Gobustan, Gusar, Khizi, Goranboy, Dashkasan and Aghstafa.

Under the yellow warning, wind gusts of 13.9-20.7 m/s are expected in Kalbajar, Lachin, Jabrayil, Zangilan, Guba, Khachmaz, Shabran, Siyazan, Shamakhi, Salyan, Gabala, Ismayilli, Bilasuvar, Jalilabad, Lerik, Yardimli, Gazakh, Tovuz, Shamkir, Ganja, Samukh, Goygol, Gadabay, Shirvan, Yevlakh, Tartar, Aghdam and Barda.