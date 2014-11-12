Spring-like warm weather expected tomorrow in Baku

The weather temperature is expected to be 6-10°C at night, 14-18°C during a day.
The rainless weather is expected to be in the daytime in Azerbaijani regions. Foggy weather is likely to be in some places at night and in the morning. It is also expected to rain a little in the territories of Lankaran and Astara regions, the east wind will blow.
The weather temperature is expected to be 5-10°C at night, 13-18°C during a day; in mountainous areas 0-5°C at night and 8-13°C in the daytime is expected.
Samirə AbdullayevaNews Author
