Snowfall hits Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Shahdag – Latest weather update

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Snow has fallen in Dashkasan, Kalbajar and Shahdag, according to the National Hydrometeorological Service, cited by Report.

Snow depth reached 3 cm in Shahdag and 2 cm in Kalbajar, the service told Report.

Rainfall across Baku and the Absheron Peninsula reached 18 mm in Mashtagha, 12 mm in Bina, 11 mm in Baku and 4 mm in Sumgayit.

Elsewhere in the country, the heaviest rainfall was recorded in Shahbuz and Saribash in the Gakh district, with 12 mm each. Nakhchivan, Ordubad, Sadarak and Zagatala received 9 mm each, while Gadabay and Aghstafa recorded 8 mm. Sharur and Julfa saw 7 mm, Khachmaz 6 mm, Guba 5 mm, Gusar and Balakan 4 mm, and Lerik 3 mm.

Goygol, Ganja, Shamkir, Tovuz and Neftchala each recorded 2 mm of rainfall.

One millimetre of rain was recorded in Naftalan, Jeyranchol, Shaki, Oghuz, Shamakhi, Gobustan, Khizi, Khaltan, Gryz, Tartar, Barda, Zardab, Beylagan, Imishli, Kurdamir, Shabran, Sabirabad, Saatli, Aghdam, Goranboy, Bilasuvar, Astara and Yardimli.

Intermittent rain was also reported in Lachin, Gubadli, Shusha, Khankandi, Khojaly and Fuzuli.

Strong northwesterly winds were recorded in several parts of the country. Wind gusts reached 28 m/s in Mingachevir, 26 m/s in Baku and the Absheron Peninsula, 23 m/s in Goranboy, 22 m/s in Naftalan, and 18 m/s in Shabran and Tartar.

Fog was reported in Sharur, Dashkasan, Goygol, Saribash (Gakh), Shaki, Shamakhi, Gobustan, Altiaghaj, Gusar, Goychay and Lerik, reducing visibility to 500 metres.